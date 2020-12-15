Hrithik-Kangana feud: Top cop transfers case to Mumbai Crime Branch

Mumbai Crime Branch will now investigate actor Hrithik Roshan's case wherein he has alleged that an unknown person impersonated him and sent emails to actress Kangana Ranaut. The FIR in the matter was filed in 2016.

Roshan's lawyer Gunjan Mangla on December 9 wrote to Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh, stating that there has been no progress in the case since 2016. He requested the CP to direct completion of investigation. Singh on Monday transferred the case to the Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

"Hrithik Roshan's lawyer wrote a letter to the police commissioner requesting him to investigate the matter, following which the case was transferred to the CIU for investigation," an officer told mid-day.

In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint at the cyber police station alleging that someone had created an e-mail ID in his name and was sending emails to Ranaut. At the time, Ranaut and Roshan were engaged in a series of spat resulting into FIRs and complaints.

Ranaut, whom Roshan accused of harassing him in a complaint in 2017 by sending him over 100 emails, took to Twitter taking pot shots at the actor over the transfer of case. She tweeted, "His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?"

