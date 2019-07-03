Hrithik Roshan acknowledges teachers as nation-builders

bollywood

To celebrate the teachers of various premier universities across the nation, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to post a grateful message and tagged the professors of these universities

Hrithik Roshan has really surprised us with showing us how one perspective can shape the narrative of the entire country. Today, the actor gave us yet another post which has highlighted the efforts and importance of the profession of teachers which is not only the foundation of every individual’s future but also as he says, are the nation-builders of the future of our society and the country in the truest sense.

To celebrate the teachers of various premier universities across the nation, Hrithik took to his social media handle to post a grateful message and tagged the professors of these universities, along with thanking all the teachers all over India. He posted, “Where does change begin ? It begins with a thought. Then the thought is passed on , seeded, taught to others. That’s how people learn, that’s how nations grow. If you want to be a nation builder, become a teacher. Because it's them who are seeding the thoughts, shaping the future of our society and country in the truest sense.

I have heard so many people say that they want to make a difference in our society, but I haven't heard anyone say that I want to change the world by becoming a teacher.

Thank you to all the teachers for their contribution :)"

The actor too will be seen essaying the character of a teacher for his next. Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character. Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam transformation winning appreciation from all across.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release. The film is all set to hit theatres on 12th July.

