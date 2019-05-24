Hrithik Roshan all set to head to China for Kaabil release

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has decided to visit China and commence the promotions of the film there. The film's premiere will be on June 2

One of the fittest and hottest actors in Bollywood, the 'Greek god' Hrithik Roshan is all set to head to China for the release of his film Kaabil. The film is all set to release on Chinese lands on June 5, and word has it that the fans are extremely excited about the movie even before its release. The film's premiere will be on June 2.

In a first, Hrithik has decided to visit the country and commence the promotions of the film there. A source close to the actor says, "Kaabil is very close to Hrithik's heart and this is the first time his movie is releasing there. He's leaving on May 31 and will be there till the June 3... making sure to make the best of his visit there."

The film Kaabil garnered good reviews in India at the box office and was much loved by his fans. The release in China will make a grand introduction for Asia's sexiest man overseas. The movie featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam as the lead pair for the first time on the big screen.

Since it is the actor's first visit to the neighbouring country, he has decided to be a little touristy too and explore the city. The source further adds, "Hrithik has a huge fan base in China too and has decided to do a surprise fan interaction at the premiere of the film. Since it's the first time he's visiting China he wants to explore the culture, food and interact with as many people as possible."

Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics alike with his versatile roles in his various movies. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Super 30, where he will be portraying the role of a mathematician.

