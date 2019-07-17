Hrithik Roshan: Anand sir received me at the Patna airport

bollywood

Commemorating Guru Purnima with Super 30 muse, Hrithik Roshan on time spent with Anand Kumar in Patna

With his latest offering, Super 30, winning praise from critics and cine-goers, Hrithik Roshan set off for Patna to spend time with the man who formed the crux of the drama. Aptly zeroing in on Guru Purnima to mark the day with Anand Kumar, Roshan felicitated the mathematician, and interacted with members of his fan clubs, in the city.

The actor tells mid-day, "The journey of [making] Super 30 has been special with Anand sir's presence throughout. The time I have spent with him will be cherished. Visiting Patna on the occasion of Guru Purnima holds a new meaning. The first person I saw was Anand sir, who came to receive me. His blessings mean a lot."

A source close to the actor reveals that he had been hoping to pay a visit to Kumar's hometown as the film earned appreciation. "Anand offered Hrithik home-cooked food, and also congratulated him for the response to the film. Hrithik spent the entire day with him and also encouraged the local teachers. Hrithik even taught Anand the famous hook step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena." Roshan's Super 30 has been winning accolades from cinephiles and has crossed the R50-crore mark at the box-office within three days of its release.

