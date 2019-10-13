Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma to reprise the roles of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in Satte Pe Satta?

Rumours flow like wine in the grapevine. For a very long time, the news about the remake of Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta, which is being produced by Rohit Shetty, was doing the rounds. The only name that came out for Amitabh Bachchan's role was that of Hrithik Roshan. He even stated in an interview he was considering doing the film. As far as Hema Malini's role is concerned, two names sprang up- Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

However, Bollywood Hungama reports Anushka Sharma has been finalised for the part. Their sources say, "Yes, Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been locked for the film, and the project will be going on floors in the first quarter of 2020. As for its release, Farah Khan is looking to release the film in early 2021." It has been a while since she directed a film, her last one being Happy New Year, all the way back in 2014.

Khan and Shetty is a union that should explode on the celluloid. Even when their films have received polarized reactions, they have always striven to entertain the audiences with grandeur and humour peppered together. Their brand of cinema is defined by unapologetic and unabashed storytelling. We expect the new Satte Pe Satta to marry both the filmmakers' sensibilities and not end up being a potpourri that Dilwale and Tees Maar Khan were.

This shall be Sharma's first outing since her sabbatical from films post the release of Zero in 2018. And Roshan is just fresh-off the blockbuster success of Super 30 and War. He also has Krrish 4, which will kickstart once he completes this film. And Rohit Shetty will give his fans another cop drama, Sooryavanshi, this time starring Akshay Kumar as his heroic and infallible cop. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and releases on March 27, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates