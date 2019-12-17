Deepika Padukone's facetime with 'Death By Chocolate' Hrithik Roshan went like this

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hrithik Roshan is known as the Greek God of Bollywood due to his smouldering looks and scorching persona. Deepika Padukone continues to be one of the most desirable actresses of the industry due to the very same reasons. Just imagine what would happen to the celluloid when the two forces join hands to do a film!

Well, the actors' fans have been wanting the coup to happen soon but it seems they have to wait a little longer. However, Roshan and Padukone recently met at ace publicist, Rohini Iyer's party and set the internet ablaze. The social media couldn't keep calm and this video where the two could be seen playing a game went viral.

A fan club of Roshan took to its Instagram account and posted a video with the caption- Deepika's wish comes true. Hrithik treats her to death by chocolate at Rohini Iyer's house. Death by chocolate from Korner House OR chocolate by the sexiest man of the decade Hrithik Roshan! We are sure, Deepika has a new favorite!

Take a look right here:

Recently, Padukone caught up the recently released blockbuster, War, and this is what she had to say about Roshan:

@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!ðÂÂÂ¤¤...Just Saying... — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 1, 2019

In case you didn't know, Corner House is a popular food joint in Bengaluru, and Padukone is truly right when she compares the actor to the dessert.

There were rumours that the two would be collaborating for Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake but sadly fate had other plans. Coming to their respective work fronts, Roshan has Krrish 4 coming up for his fans and Padukone has as many as four films lined-up.

The year 2019 has been extremely successful for Hrithik who had Super 30 and WAR minting big at the box office as receiving massive appreciation from all across. While Super 30 was a story of the triumph of the spirit where he played Anand Kumar on-screens, agent Kabir soon became a heartthrob with his exceptional attitude and looks. No wonder, Hrithik is not just the gamechanger with his back to back success but also, the year 2019 belongs to him for all the right reasons!

As far as Padukone is concerned, her first release would be Chhapaak, releasing on January 10, 2020, which would be followed by a film on the life of Draupadi, the iconic character of The Mahabharata, slated for a Diwali 2021 release. And then, she has a film with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra that happens to be a dark romantic drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi. And lastly, she's also in talks with Luv Ranjan for a film with Ranbir Kapoor.

