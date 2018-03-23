Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif to star in Bang Bang Reloaded?

The makers of the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang have registered the title for a sequel



Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif

The makers of the Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang (2014) have registered the title for a sequel. Buzz is that Duggu and Kat will reprise their roles in Bang Bang Reloaded. An annoucement is said to be on the cards in the coming weeks.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for mathematician Anand Kumar's biopic film Super 30. Hrithik recently said he used to fear maths as a subject during his school days. After students reacted mostly positively to the Class 12 mathematics exam on Wednesday, Hrithik tweeted: "I hear that today's maths paper in CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) 12 exam was easier than earlier years. "Three cheers to the board for this. Maths was probably the most feared subject of my student life! Ironically currently I am having a fun time playing a maths teacher."

Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Zero and Thugs of Hindostan, Aanand L Rai, who is working with Katrina Kaif for the first time, said it is wonderful to have her on the sets. "She is having a lot of fun doing this. Thanks to her and the entire set because the film is technically and emotionally so difficult it was important for certain kind of people to associate with it who would create an atmosphere like this on sets," Rai told reporters.

