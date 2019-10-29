Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff create another milestone with War; join the likes of Baahubali 2 and Zero

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has become the first 300-crore grosser of the year and turned out to be a blockbuster. If this incredible feat wasn't enough, the action potboiler has added another feather to its cap. It has fetched over 100 million views on its trailer, becoming the only film to do so after Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero and Baahubali: The Conclusion. Have a look:

Thugs Of Hindostan has over 108 million views, Baahubali: The Conclusion rests on 109 million views and Zero enjoys the maximum views - 120 million.

Talking about the success of War, Roshan recently said, "I'm delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that 'War' has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what's truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India.”

On the work front, Yash Raj Films is planning to turn War into a franchise, with Roshan being the lead in all of them. The actor is now gearing up for the Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan, co-starring Anushka Sharma. And then, he'll give his fans the next film in his superhero franchise, Krrish; yes, we are talking about Krrish 4. Rakesh Roshan is slowly recovering after being unwell for a long time and is all geared up to direct his most ambitious film to date.

There were rumours that the fourth film of the franchise will be directed by Sanjay Gupta and not Rakesh Roshan. However, the filmmaker refuted all such news and clarified that he is very much helming the sci-fi adventure.

Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Baaghi 3 and the Rambo Remake, also directed by Siddharth Anand. Baaghi 3 opens in cinemas on March 6, 2020, and Rambo on October 2.

