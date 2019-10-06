Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff wreck havoc at the box-office with War

Just when you thought Bollywood will take time to surpass the collections Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff marched ahead and created history on day 1 with their film, War. Siddharth Anand's action-packed drama raked in Rs. 53.35 crore on its opening day and demolished all previous records.

The film continues to rake in the moolah and do well at the ticket windows. Despite the next two days being working, the collections didn't drop as drastically as it usually happens with a majority of the releases, showcasing the sign the film has been accepted by the audiences. And October 5 (Saturday) being a weekend for most of the people, the rise in collections was expected.

Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and gave the total collections of the film till now and they are nothing less than staggering. Have a look:

#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 123.60 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 5.25 cr.

Total: âÂÂ¹ 128.85 cr#India biz.

â­ÂÂï¸ÂÂ Should hit âÂÂ¹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

Will the film cross the 300-crore mark? This is something that shall be intriguing to watch. On the work-front, Roshan is rumoured to star in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta, and Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 and Rambo, directed by Anand himself.

