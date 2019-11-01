Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is unstoppable, mints Rs 314.67 crore at the box-office

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff teamed up together for the first time for a film called War, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. There was palpable excitement among fans to see two massive stars in the same frame. And it was always expected to open to a thunderous response. And it did! Not surprisingly, War smashed multiple box-office records and entered the Rs 300-crore mark at the ticket windows. Have a look at the total collections of the film till now posted by Taran Adarsh:

And the #Hindi version of #War hits triple century ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂ¥... Crosses âÂÂ¹ 300 cr [#Hindi]... [#Hindi; Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 66 lakhs, Sun 69 lakhs, Mon 1.11 cr, Tue 96 lakhs, Wed 76 lakhs, Thu 60 lakhs. Total: âÂÂ¹ 300.14 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: âÂÂ¹ 314.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

And this is the weekly-wise collections of the film that show the action potboiler is a blockbuster. Despite being in the cinemas for a month, War continues to bring in the numbers.

Take a look:

Yash Raj Films has scored its third triple century at the box-office, the first two being Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. The other films that have entered the Rs 300-crore club are PK, Dangal, and Sanju. Which one could be next? And when will we see the lifetime collections of Sanju being surpassed?

On the work front, Roshan is gearing up for the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-Hema Malini Satte Pe Satta, directed by Farah Khan and produced by Rohit Shetty. Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Baaghi 3 and the Rambo remake.

