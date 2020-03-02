Hrithik Roshan asks everyone to stay real in latest Insta post, Sussanne Khan drops a hearty comment

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome actors in Bollywood and we all know that. And thanks to Instagram and Twitter, we get to see some gorgeous pictures and videos of the actor. And his latest Instagram post was no exception. It was a selfie where he looked as dapper as he always does.

He was unapologetic about displaying his black and white and grey beard and that was exactly the caption. The hashtag was to watch out for- Stay Real. Yes, with his post, he has asked everyone to stay real. His posts aren't just about channeling his gorgeousness and beauty, but also channeling the philosopher inside him.

Take a look:

Karan Johar rightly commented- Hottest. But it was Sussanne Khan's comment that stole the show. She commented on the picture with two black hearts and also a smiley. Well, 2019, for the uninitiated, was a great year for Roshan as he had two drastically different films and both of them were commercial successes.

On one hand was a drama about hope and aspirations, Super 30, where we saw him like never before. And on the other hand was a larger-than-life action-packed adventure, War, where he was showcased the way we would want to see more often. Apart from Krrish 4, which will surely happen, nobody knows what would be his next project.

