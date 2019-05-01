Hrithik Roshan asks his son Hridaan to be an explorer on his birthday

bollywood

On son Hridaan Roshan's birthday, actor-daddy Hrithik Roshan wished him in the most encouraging manner

Hrithik Roshan with his kids. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/hrithikroshan.

On son Hridaan Roshan's birthday, proud daddy Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to wish his little hero. The actor shared two beautiful videos, which passes the message of being explorers. The video is from their 2015 Maldives vacation, where Hrithik is having the time of his life with sons - Hrehaan (13) and Hridaan (11).

The Kaabil actor shared the ecstatic video on his Instagram and advised his son through an encouraging post. He wrote: "U go on kid, explore this life, explore yourself, be an explorer, an adventurer, don't follow the crowd, follow your bliss. Create your own abundance, don't compare yourself to others, but strive to keep waking up with abounding enthusiasm every morning! Cause that's the goal. And for that work harder than any other man on this god given planet!! Happy birthday Hridaan. #createyourlife #explorersforever #imaginationiseverything #bff #fatherandson #onelife. Ps: hard work and having fun. Both take as much effort, courage, and imagination [sic]"

Tiger Shroff, who is doing a dance film with Hrithik Roshan, was the first one to comment on this video. He wrote: "What an amazing video! Happiest birthday hridaan! [sic]"

Hrithik's Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar also left a comment on this birthday video. He said: "Best thing on the net today. Happy birthday Hridaan [sic]"

Hridaan is Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's younger son. Although the two are divorced, they are often spotted spending time together with their boys. Sussanne also shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "Our Sky full of Ridz.. happiest happy 11!!! your mind and heart lights up the heavens! Happy happy joy joy to our unique Artist boy! I know your never changing who you are!!! [sic]"

Talking about Hrithik Roshan's professional stint, he will next be seen in Super 30.

