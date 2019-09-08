MENU

Hrithik Roshan: 'Beautiful and hot' Katrina Kaif a 'mazdoor' deep inside

Updated: Sep 08, 2019, 09:43 IST | IANS

Elaborating on her working style, Hrithik Roshan shared: "I'm telling you, deep inside Katrina is a 'mazdoor'; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things.

Hrithik Roshan: 'Beautiful and hot' Katrina Kaif a 'mazdoor' deep inside
Katrina Kaif

Hrithik Roshan has called Katrina Kaif a "mazdoor" (labourer). He insists it is a "well-intentioned compliment" but she takes it as a kind of "insult". Social media is lapping it all up, if Twitter trends are to go by.

"This is something that I've always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a 'mazdoor'. She is a labourer, a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I've ever come across," Hrithik said in a recent interview to hindustantimes.com.

Elaborating on her working style, he shared: "I'm telling you, deep inside Katrina is a 'mazdoor'; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super-talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I'm working with her."

Hrithik and Katrina have worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and Bang Bang (2014). Katrina also performed the blockbuster dance number Chikni Chameli in the 2012 Hrithik-starrer Agneepath.

