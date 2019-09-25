Hrithik Roshan crosses 20 million followers milestone on Instagram

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan crossed 20 million followers on Instagram. The actor has had an amazing year with his movie Super 30 which became a box office hit and now, the is gearing up for the release of his action flick War.

Hrithik Roshan is one actor who has always received appreciation for his well-executed roles, breathtaking dance moves and versatile choice of films. The star is known to work extremely hard for his films and the result is clearly reflected with the amount of love that the audience showers upon him.

Just very recently the actor pulled off a role that many were skeptical about. His performance in Super 30 stole the hearts of the fans around the world where he imbibed the essence of Anand Kumar in the movie. he actor had to undergo major transformation for the role. Hrithik, who was also named as the most handsome man in the world portrayed the character, which brought about an entirely different personality- his de-glam Bihari man.

Now the actor is all set to treat the audience with his upcoming film War. The film which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year will see Hrithik playing the role of Kabir, an Army officer. He will be pitted against Tiger Shroff in a massive showdown. The actor has been hailed for the drastic transformation for his character from Anand to Kabir.

Adding to the list of wow's by the actor is the fact that just after the release of Super 30 he underwent a complete physical transformation to play the role of a chiselled cop in his upcoming film WAR. Making this transformation more applaud worthy is the fact that he did this in a time period of just two months.

Talking about the film, War also features Tiger Shroff. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

