Hrithik Roshan dedicates his recent airport look to all the Paparazzi

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his Instagram sharing a picture with a very quikry message

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan posted an Airport look with a caption dedicated to all the paparazzi. Keeping it basic yet classy, Hrithik looks dashing with a basic grey t-shirt paired with blue denim jeans and black leather jacket.

He shared, "Paparazzi missed the Bihari at the airport today. This one dedicated to all them photographers. #bihariwalk #biharitalk #iwasabihariinmypastlife #explorerforever #byebyemumbai"

From sharing pictures from the vacation to the sets of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan keeps his fans engaged and interested. In his upcoming next Hrithik is essaying a role of Anand Kumar, the man behind Bihar’s Super 30 club, runs a coaching institute, especially dedicated to training children from backward sections of society in mathematics.

During the prep to get into the skin of the character of a Bihari, Hrithik even shared a video with his children having a conversation with a Bihari dialect in order to flawlessly essay the accent and the character.

Marking the occasion of Teacher's Day, the makers of Super 30 released the first look posters creating an immense buzz amongst the audience. The audience has appreciated the actor for his incredible transformation as a Patna based math teacher as he steps into the shoes of math wizard Anand Kumar.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Gifts This Female Fan Three Lipsticks. Here's Why!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates