Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude towards all his teachers on Teacher's Day
Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude towards all his teachers for teaching him courage and hardwork
Today marks the special day of acknowledging the efforts and hardwork of our teachers. Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude towards all his teachers for teaching him courage and hardwork.
A big thank you to all my teachers that have been, are and will be. What would the world be without good teachers ? @bkshivani @vinraw @swapneelhazare @radhikasbalancedbody @krisgethin @eefa_shrof @mustafa_thebull_ahmed @kuldeepshashi @monasharma @doctorshefali @hemakshibasu @satyafitternity47 @prasad_nandkumar_shirke My deepest gratitude to #RameshOza my speech therapist. #DrHimani #RaphaelBriandet @arfeen.khan @shannondonaldmusic @farahkhankunder @shiamakofficial @puneetcheema79 @ganeshhhegde @prabhudevaofficial @boscomartis @vaibhavi.merchant @remodsouza @pareshshirodkar @vijaya_kriti @ankan_sen7 @upasanamadan @piyush_bhagat @shapra7 To all my Technicians, Directors and Actors, I have learnt something from each one of you. And the Industry for teaching me courage in the face of adversity and for refining my character like nothing else ever could. . Thanks guys. â¤ï¸
In return, Hrithik’s fans are wishing him and thanking him on social media for inspiring them so much.
The actor had also hailed the teachers as the nation builders of the society. The actor had earlier essayed the role of a teacher in the film, Super 30 which was the biopic of Anand Kumar.
