Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude towards all his teachers on Teacher's Day

Today marks the special day of acknowledging the efforts and hardwork of our teachers. Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude towards all his teachers for teaching him courage and hardwork.

In return, Hrithik’s fans are wishing him and thanking him on social media for inspiring them so much.

The actor had also hailed the teachers as the nation builders of the society. The actor had earlier essayed the role of a teacher in the film, Super 30 which was the biopic of Anand Kumar.

