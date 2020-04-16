Hrithik Roshan extends his support to paparazzi during this lockdown; thanked for his generosity

With the entire nation coming to a standstill by the pandemic, there are professionals whose livelihood has been dearly affected. In a distressing situation like this, Hrithik Roshan has stepped forward again this time to financially support the paparazzi of Bollywood who are facing the brunt of the lockdown.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani along with many others thanked Hrithik for helping the photographers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Hrithik had also supported the Cine & TV artistes and their families, who've been hit the hardest due to films/TV serials' shoots coming to a halt.

This is not the first time that the actor has shown concerns and proactively provided assistance to the people. Time and again, Hrithik has taken essential efforts and extended support and funds that aim to aid the people of the nation by arranging for N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers and also facilitated over 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy.

These philanthropic efforts by Hrithik are truly praise worthy and makes him a responsible superstar, we are lucky to have!

