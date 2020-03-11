Hrithik Roshan feels that changes in the content today is making times a lot more interesting

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of conversation about good changes happening in the content of the Hindi cinema. Along with the evolving tastes of the audience- scriptwriters, filmmakers and actors are also evolving and adapting to the changing times. Recently, at an event, Hrithik Roshan was even asked about this and he expressed his views.

The Super 30 actor said, "Things have changed a lot, dramatically and for the better. Things are a lot more real now, a lot more nuanced performances, nuanced stories, a lot of the unarticulated thoughts are now being articulated well, a lot of reality is coming on to the screen.”

He further added, "More than geography I think it’s about the nuances of our real life. The way we live, that is being reflected much better on-screen now as opposed to the black and white and the ideal characters. The hero was supposed to be this ideal guy, just one dimensional. Now you have a multidimensional hero who can be good, he can be flawed and yet he is your main protagonist. You still root for him. I think all this is making the times now a lot more interesting."

Hrithik Roshan is someone who has been a significant part of both these worlds. Infact, he has changed the gears multiple times with unconventional movies ahead of its time and making them super hit, thereby setting new benchmarks. That is why; he realizes these changes even more and is appreciative of them. Having won our hearts with his superlative performances in Super 30 and War, Hrithik owned 2019. His portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 earned him the Best Actor award at the Dadsaheb Phalke International film festival whereas WAR was the highest grosser of 2019.

Hrithik's depth, grit, and an eye for interesting material make him the superstar of the Millenium. He pushes boundaries and experiments with his role in a way most actors don't.

