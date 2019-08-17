Hrithik Roshan grabs the top spot in the list of five most handsome men in the world

bollywood

India's very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, has grabbed the top spot in the list of five most handsome men in the world. The other contenders for the spot were Chris Evans, David Beckham, etc.

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/Hrithik's Instagram account

Rushing past the other four most handsome men in the world, our very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, has topped the list of the five most handsome men in the world. The other contenders for the top spot were just as handsome - but Hrithik proved he's in a league of his own.

Captain America fame actor Chris Evans, footballer David Beckham, and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson were the other contenders. Looks like Hrithik has something these other dashing men don't!

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Super 30. Super 30 is based on the life of ace mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged students every year for the IIT-JEE exams. His portrayal as the genius maths teacher was lauded by critics and audiences alike. Super 30 went on to rake in Rs 146.58 crore at the box office. The film also starred Mrunal Thakur as Hrithik's love interest.

On the work front, Hrithik is currently busy with his upcoming action-drama, War, alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie is expected to have some extreme action and fight sequences between Hrithik and Tiger. Recently, both the actors shot for a risky bike crash stunt for the film.

According to a report in ANI, director Siddharth Anand, in a statement, said that the stunt performed by Hrithik and Tiger are so risky that one wrong move and both actors could be injured. He further said, "This was an incredibly high-risk scene as my actors could have got severely injured had any single detail not worked perfectly. It's a high-speed bike chase scene that will see Hrithik riding a superbike and Tiger chasing him on foot. It needed Tiger to showcase his parkour prowess to time his jump perfectly so that he crashes into Hrithik and both of them break through glass window panes! On top of that, we conceptualised this beat at a blind spot, a juncture where two lanes meet so both Hrithik and Tiger couldn't time their movement by looking at each other!"

War also features Vaani Kapoor besides Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra, and will hit theatres on October 2.

