Hrithik Roshan has the sweetest message for his cousin Pashmina Roshan

Amongst the many debutants this year, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina is being looked forward to too. And being the superstar of his league Hrithik has been mentoring Pashmina to carry the Roshan legacy forward on the silver screen. Not only has Hrithik been helping in getting Pashmina ready for the industry, but he is supporting and encouraging her in every possible manner.

The actor has posted the sweetest words of encouragement for his dear sister. The actor said, 'So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family . We are lucky to have you and I'm sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It's not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR!"

Ever since Pashmina's debut was announced there has been a huge buzz around the actress. Hopefully, Pashmina would be one great news of 2020 as the actress has made sure to be the powerhouse of talent with a diverse skill set.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news