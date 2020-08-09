Hrithik Roshan: Helplessness engulfs me as I witness a series of tragic events

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan feels helpless witnessing the series of tragic incidents that has plagued us over the past months.

"It is difficult, yet important to latch onto every Ray of hope...A feeling of helplessness engulfs me as I witness a series of tragic events in our world. Beirut explosion. Air India crash. Mauritius environment emergency. Floods and distress. Earthquake. The collapse of the last Arctic ice shelf. All this while we battle a pandemic. My prayers for the peace of the departed souls. Condolences for the grieving families. May we uplift each other in these unfortunate times and stand strong. This too shall pass.. We will find light," the actor wrote on his verified Instagram Story on Saturday.

Hrithik's post comes in the wake of Friday night's plane crash at Kozhikode, in a year when people are already battling the COVID pandemic, have fended against floods, cyclones and earthquakes, and are dealing with severe economic crisis owing to the lockdown, besides international tragic incidents as the recent Beirut explosion.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever