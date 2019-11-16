Hrithik Roshan hosts early Thanksgiving dinner for Anand Kumar

Thanksgiving Day came a fortnight early for Hrithik Roshan as he invited Super 30 founder and the muse for his runaway hit by the same name, Anand Kumar, to his Juhu home on Thursday. Since he holds the biopic close to his heart, the superstar was keen that the Patna-based math wiz break bread with his parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, uncle Rajesh and the extended family.

"Hrithik would keep telling me that his folks were keen to meet me. But he got busy with his next film [War], and I, with my classes back home. As a result, the dinner plan did not materialise for long," says Kumar. However, with Thanksgiving Day around the corner, the actor thought it was the perfect occasion to catch up with the man who helped him bounce back in the game.

"It felt like I was with my family. I was touched when Rakeshji served food to me," says Kumar, who was accompanied by brother Pranav for the meal. His most treasured compliment came from the actor's mother Pinky. "She told me that she had seen the film nine times in the theatre."

