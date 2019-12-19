Hrithik Roshan just made a blunder on Twitter and the Twitterati are confused

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A lot of people have asked Bollywood celebrities to react to the ongoing protests against the Citizen Amendment Act at Jamia University, New Delhi. A lot of them strongly reacted to what was happening in the capital and one of them was Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote- As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy.

In case you missed the tweet, have a look right here:

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

However, little did the actor know he made a blunder by calling India the youngest democratic country in the world. And given how brutal social media can be, Twitterati were quick to call him out and question him on the same. Here are some funny reactions to his post.

One user asked- Why is he saluting Tunisia? Well, Tunisia is the youngest democratic country:

Rest is okay, but why is he saluting Tunisia? https://t.co/FcUpoaua5H — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 18, 2019

Another one shared a picture that's way too funny:

One more user wrote- Yeah, this education bill has torn colleges apart. Parents are up in the arms:

Yeah, this education bill has torn colleges apart. Parents are up in arms. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 18, 2019

Well, it seems the actor had all the right intentions to comment on this sensitive issue but unintentionally made a blunder.

