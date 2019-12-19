Search

Hrithik Roshan just made a blunder on Twitter and the Twitterati are confused

Updated: Dec 19, 2019, 15:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan posted something on the protests against the Citizen Amendment Act, but his one blunder cost him a lot as the Twitterati called him out for the error

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Hrithik Roshan
A lot of people have asked Bollywood celebrities to react to the ongoing protests against the Citizen Amendment Act at Jamia University, New Delhi. A lot of them strongly reacted to what was happening in the capital and one of them was Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor wrote- As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy.

In case you missed the tweet, have a look right here:

However, little did the actor know he made a blunder by calling India the youngest democratic country in the world. And given how brutal social media can be, Twitterati were quick to call him out and question him on the same. Here are some funny reactions to his post. 

One user asked- Why is he saluting Tunisia? Well, Tunisia is the youngest democratic country:

Another one shared a picture that's way too funny:

One more user wrote- Yeah, this education bill has torn colleges apart. Parents are up in the arms:

Well, it seems the actor had all the right intentions to comment on this sensitive issue but unintentionally made a blunder.

