Hrithik Roshan: Maths my most feared subject

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is playing mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming film Super 30, says he used to fear maths as a subject during his school days. After students reacted mostly positively to the Class 12 mathematics exam on Wednesday, Hrithik tweeted: "I hear that today's maths paper in CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) 12 exam was easier than earlier years. "Three cheers to the board for this. Maths was probably the most feared subject of my student life! Ironically currently I am having a fun time playing a maths teacher."

Directed by Vikas Behl, "Super 30" is currently being shot and is scheduled to release next year.

