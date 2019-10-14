Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 and War's characters: There is a major physical and mental shift

Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest film as it is shattering box office numbers. 2019 has been the year of Hrithik Roshan, first with Super 30, which was a box office success with critical acclaim, and now with WAR.

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, the superstar opened up about how he switched between both his characters, Anand Kumar in Super 30 and Kabir in WAR. He shared his views on how equally both the characters are to him and how he resonates with them on a personal level.

Hrithik said, "When you are playing two completely different characters, there is a major physical and mental shift. Kabir is a part of me. I have intellectualized him in a way and there are a certain composure, confidence and assured stance he has. On the other hand, Anand is a part that I know will stay with me for long. I'm both of them. I just don't know whom do I resonate with better. But I do understand them both."

Recently, the superstar was felicitated with the Game Changer of the Year award for his stellar performances in both his films.

The actor has been garnering immense love from fans as they have left no stone unturned to show the actor how much they love him and are flooding his social media timelines with congratulatory messages. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake, rumoured to be titled Sattrangi, which will release somewhere in 2021. He also has Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4, and the actor stated his father has begun working on the script.

Coming back to War, the film is all set to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019 and soon enter the 300-crore club, which shall be the first both for him and Tiger Shroff.

