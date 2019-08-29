Hrithik Roshan on Super 30: Grateful to have got an opportunity to do this film and take the risk

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which released on July 12, 2019, has completed a month and continues to run successfully in the theatres.

Hrithik Roshan had shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest release Super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The actor had to undergo major transformation for the role. Hrithik, who was also named as the most handsome man in the world portrayed the character, which brought about an entirely different personality- his de-glam Bihari man.

After receiving outstanding responses from the audience for this film, the Hrithik Roshan said, "The success of Super 30 means validation. It means all that I learnt in my bad times has come of use. It has been reaffirmed in my heart and mind. That I must follow my instincts. The rest doesn’t matter. I’m grateful to have got an opportunity to do this film and take the risk."

Super 30 has been jotted down in the history to be one of the few films which have been declared tax free in over a record number of 8 states of the nation. The movie has proved to be an inspiration and the governments of the states of Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Jammu, and Kashmir, announced it as a tax-free movie. Moreover, from the Vice President of India to Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Super 30 has been hailed by several Indian dignitaries as a must watch!

Super 30 unfolds the life of Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains a batch of 30 students Super 30 for the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam every year.

The film has received outstanding reviews from the audience and more so, the film's inspirational storyline with the most entertaining trajectory has won the hearts of one and all around the country. The film has had an immensely successful run at the Box Office.

The film which released on July 12, 2019, has completed a month and continues to run successfully in the theatres.

Also Read: War trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer is a treat for action lovers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates