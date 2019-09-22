Hrithik Roshan owns Holi songs like a boss

Hrithik Roshan has treated his fans with another Holi song titled Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from his upcoming film War and we are loving the moves that the superstar has performed in it. Interestingly, even in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan's, there was a Holi song named Basanti No Dance that was well-liked by the audience.

Both songs have resonated well with the audience and Hrithik has now treated his fans with two chartbusters with Holi as a central theme.

In Basanti No Dance, Hrithik is seen motivating his students at the Holi celebration. While on the other hand, in Jai Jai Shivshankar the actor is seen showcasing his amazing dance moves with ease and style. The difference between the two songs is clear wherein one has Hrithik dancing as a non-dancer essaying the character of a teacher, and the most recent song launch where Hrithik has aced his dance moves, proving why he's called the best when it comes to dancing.

With two back to back distinctive Holi songs, we can deduce that Hrithik has owned Holi songs like a boss this year. Hrithik's performance in Super 30 stole the hearts of fans around the world where he imbibed the essence of ace mathematician Anand Kumar in the movie.

Fans are not only loving Hrithik's transformation but also his hook step of the recently released song Ghunghroo where the actor has treated his fans with yet another iconic dance step. After delivering a massive hit with his most recent Super 30, Hrithik Roshan recently topped the 'Top 5 Most Handsome Men in the World in August 2019'.

The actor will now be seen next in the upcoming action-thriller War, with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film is all set to release on October 2, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates