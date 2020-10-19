Hrithik Roshan pens down unique birthday wish for Kunal Kapoor

Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Hrithik Roshan on Sunday extended birthday wishes to actor Kunal Kapoor with a throwback picture from their younger days. By posting the priceless throwback picture, on Twitter, the 'War' actor penned his unique wish and wrote, "Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don't look like these two @kapoorkkunal."

Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two âÂ¦@kapoorkkunalâÂ© pic.twitter.com/1A5VQe0hco — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 18, 2020

In the picture, Hrithik is seen sporting a pair of denim and blue shirt and white jacket, while Kunal, on the other hand, is seen all comfy in shorts and T-shirt as they both look at the lens.

With the post hitting the micro-blogging site, it garnered more than 7.7 thousand likes within an hour of being posted.

Many of the fans and followers of the duo chimed into the comments section and extended birthday wishes to Kunal.

The actor who rings in his 43rd birthday today is best known for his character in 2006 film 'Rang De Basanti', in which he also enacted the character of freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan.

