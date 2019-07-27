Hrithik Roshan praises 'Super 30' co-actor Virendra Saxena
Hrithik replied: "Beautiful memories! Everyday with you on sets has been an enriching and rewarding experience, thank you for the 'Super 30' moments sir."
Actor Hrithik Roshan has praised his "Super 30" co-actor Virendra Saxena and admitted that working with him has been a rewarding experience.
Virendra, who essayed the role of Hrithik's father in "Super 30", shared a still from the film on Twitter and captioned it: "'Super 30'. Moments from shooting with Hrithik."
#Super30Film Moments From Shooting with @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/L1SD8MV6Hy— virendra saxena (@virendrasaxena) July 25, 2019
Hrithik replied: "Beautiful memories! Everyday with you on sets has been an enriching and rewarding experience, thank you for the 'Super 30' moments sir."
"Super 30" is based on the life of Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme for IIT-JEE aspirants from poor families. The film has been declared tax-free in Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, and directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Hrithik Roshan's War V/s Super 30 memes go viral!