Hrithik Roshan recalls a time when he was 'physically at his lowest'

Hrithik Roshan, known as the Greek God by his fans, is known not only for his dashing looks, but also for his personality and dance moves. The Super 30 actor was recently on an episode of Not Just Supper Stars. He was accompanied by his trainer-friend Mustafa Ahmed and the pair played fun games and indulged in some candid conversation on the show with host Gunjan Utreja.

Speaking about his holidays with friends and family, Hrithik revealed, "I love travelling during holidays. If you are on a holiday with me, the day starts at 7:30 am in the morning and by 9:30 pm, you'll be like 'dude, let's hit the bed'. During one of my holidays with the boys, I organised an entire treasure hunt through the city of Venice and to get it done, they had to involve themselves with street vendors, shops, restaurants."

Mustafa and Hrithik also spoke about the latter's fitness routine and habits. Mustafa recalled the first time they met, saying "Hrithik has this habit, a weird one, to ask 'Hey, are you free?', I was like he is Hrithik Roshan. Why would he ask, 'are you free?' But to have that respect is commendable. I was overwhelmed when he texted." To this Hrithik added, "I was physically at my lowest, and I was desperate to get back to my original form. I was looking for someone who was willing to search, understand, learn and grow along with me. My requirement was not just exercise, but also to be analysed and answer questions like, 'why is there a pain in my knee and when does it happen'. I needed a mind and Mustafa was Godsent."

Hrithik also opened about his future goals. He said, "Discipline is something that can set you free and I believe that once in a while, you can indulge in things you love. My personal fitness goals are, of course, related to my films but for me, it is longevity. So, it's all about being healthy and not run blindly behind biceps and abs."

