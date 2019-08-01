Hrithik Roshan reveals he was apprehensive about Super 30

bollywood

In an interview with a leading publication, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he did not let himself get affected by controversies during the release of his film, Super 30

Hrithik Roshan promoting Super 30 at a single screen in Bandra. Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Super 30. The film is inspired by Anand Kumar - a mathematician from Bihar, whose struggles to educate downtrodden children. The film worked well at the box office and also touched the viewers' hearts. Hrithik is elated with the success of Super 30, which had him learn the Bihari accent to get into the skin of the character.

Talking about Super 30's success, Hrithik Roshan spoke to Hindustan Times about the emotions he went through before the film's release. Here's what the actor had to say: "Of course (smiles)! There were days when I thought this film would never work and that maybe others were right while I had gone wrong. But at the same time, I was charged that I have felt a germ in the film, and I won't let go of that. One word that I attach myself with a lot is resilience. So, when things aren't going right and there are disappointments, I get even more resilient and instinctively stronger. So, yes, there were days when I was like, 'yeh picture toh gayi' (This film is proving to be a dud). But in such cases, I get even more resilient and keep building on that."

A few days ago, Hrithik also took to his Instagram account to share a photo of himself with his tutor, who taught him the Bihari accent.

Over the years, Hrithik Roshan has proved himself as an actor by giving versatile performances in films like Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2, and the Krrish franchise. With negative comments and controversies surrounding Hrithik and his family around Super 30's release, the actor was sure that if the film did not work, he would have been disappointed. "You know, the truth is that if this film hadn't worked, there would have been great disappointment since I believed in it so much. It would have disempowered me," confessed Hrithik to the publication.

At the moment, there are reasons more than one for the Koi...Mil Gaya actor to celebrate. Along with the Super 30 success, his recently released War teaser is attracting a lot of positive comments. War is a Yash Raj Films' production, which also has Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is about two action heroes - Hrithik and Tiger - in a bid to outdo each other. The makers of this film aren't revealing much about War as they want to keep the curiosity amongst the audience intact and build it up gradually.

There are also reports of the actor being approached for the remake of the classic film, Satte Pe Satta, by Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. To which, the 45-year-old actor confirmed that he has been approached but he is yet to give his nod.

"I know there are a lot of talks (smiles). To be honest, there are a few scripts, which I am considering. And one of them is Satte Pe Satta remake but I haven't confirmed it yet. As soon as I decide on what I am doing next, I will announce it. But I am still contemplating. I still am going through 4-5 scripts. I will take a month more to decide on my next film," he told the publication.

Hrithik added, "Unknowingly, the timing of it has been great. Having the teaser of War coming out close on the heels of Super 30, and people appreciating both the contrasting characters at the same time is thrilling. I am getting a nice kick out of it."

