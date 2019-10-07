Hrithik Roshan seeks blessings along with his family on the occasion of Durga Ashtami

Right after the big success of Super 30, Hrithik's War is charting huge numbers at the box office and the actor has been receiving love and praise for his performance in the movie. The actor's remarkable physical transformation from Anand Kumar to Kabir is what everyone has been talking about.

Roshan is one of the most sought after actors in the industry and has delivered some of the biggest hits over the years, 2019 was no different as his biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30, was not only a super hit at the box office but was also critically acclaimed throughout the nation.

At the success bash of War, the actor said after two consecutive successes, he plans to set the bar higher. And after such a tremendous year, the actor sought the blessings along with his family at a pandal in Mumbai on the account of Durga Ashtami.

The actor is yet to decide on his next film but the rumours in the grapevine suggest he has signed Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake. An official announcement from the actor is awaited!

