Hrithik Roshan shares a throwback to a different isolation, when he slept under the stars!

The handsome hunk of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, shared a video where he showed all of us a different kind of isolation, circa 2015, when he slept under the stars and spent some wonderful time with his kids. This is a video where we get to see the real side of the actor and not the heroic one we usually see in movies.

Talking about it, he wrote- "Throwback to different kind of isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildbeest, snakes and lizards. . The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana." (sic) Well, this was from the adventures of 2015.

Have a look right here:

He also uploaded a video where he gave us simple steps to follow during the Coronavirus pandemic and it is for one and all. Watch it:

Roshan is now eyeing on Hollywood and rightly so! With films like Dhoom 2 and War, and to an extent, even Kites, he has proven he's one of the most handsome actors in the world and often voted as the most handsome actor by multiple polls across the globe. But what about his next Hindi film? The mystery continues!

