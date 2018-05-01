Hrithik Roshan shares his Michael Jackson memory on World Dance Day

In the picture, little Hrithik is suited up and dancing on the song, as his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan cheer for him

On the occasion of World Dance Day, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback picture in which he can be seen dancing on King of Pop Michael Jackson's popular track "Thriller". The 44-year-old actor, who is one of the best dancers in the Hindi film industry, posted the picture on Twitter.

1982. MJ’s Thriller has just released. That’s an inspired 8 year old me doing nonsense but to mom n dad I was Jackson that night . pic.twitter.com/aH7utztjST — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 29, 2018

"1982. MJ's Thriller has just released. That's an inspired 8-year-old me doing nonsense but to mom and dad I was Jackson that night," Hrithik captioned the photo. In the picture, little Hrithik is suited up and dancing on the song, as his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan cheer for him.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl's directorial titled "Super 30". He is also doing a dance movie alongside Tiger Shroff.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever