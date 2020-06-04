Search

Hrithik Roshan shares the reason behind Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo's extra thumb

Updated: Jun 04, 2020, 07:45 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan has shared the reason behind alien Jadoo's extra thumb in the much-loved Koi... Mil Gaya.

Hrithik Roshan. Image sourced from mid-day archives
Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared the reason behind alien Jadoo's extra thumb in the much-loved Koi... Mil Gaya. With the lockdown in place, many people are either watching re-runs of shows or old movies. One of the viewers spotted a thing while watching Koi... Mil Gaya, and threw a question at the makers of the 2003 blockbuster, helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

"Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?," wrote the fan. Hrithik, who played the lead character Rohit in the film, replied: "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."

While Jadoo was stranded on the earth in the film, Hrithik played the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien.

