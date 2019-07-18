Hrithik Roshan shows a never seen side in his Super 30 journey

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with a soulful and emotional message in each moment of the movie

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan will leave you in splits with his never-seen avatar on the journey to become a Bihari Babu where he recently shared a behind the scenes video on how he prepared for the new avatar. The actor sacrificing and devoting all his knowledge and skills to get into the shoes of a common man is a vision in the most entertaining element which has totally made our day better!

Delivering every Bihari word with the most sass and quirk and even moulding himself in the shape of a man from the distant towns with no shadow of sounding like a star, Hrithik has given us the perfect dose of entertainment for times to come and we’re shook with his flair which sure has proven the best with Super 30 getting all the appreciation for his phenomenal performance.

The Super 30 actor shared, "Learning to let go. #biharimode #super30"

The millennial superstar has left no stone unturned to get the role of Anand Kumar right as he captured the soul of Anand’s character which is being hailed as the best ever performance witnessed. The actor reaches all limits from leaving his sophisticated lifestyle to capturing the minutest gestures and nuances.

Talking about Super 30, the actor has definitely gotten into the skin of his character of a Bihari Maths teacher by hitting the right chords with a soulful and emotional message in each moment of the movie.

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in the building and strengthening of society and the pivotal role they play at the base level in shaping up an individual which in turn leads to the shaping up of a society.

The movie was released on 12 July, globally and is witnessing a phenomenal growth at the box office with wide appreciation from all across.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 scores half-century already!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates