Hrithik Roshan, Sunny Leone and Nargis Fakhri unite for a special reason

After a long gap, Hrithik Roshan is all set to go on tour. The actor is headed to the Netherlands for a concert in Rotterdam. Sunny Leone and Nargis Fakhri are also part of the show, which is slated for November 17. A couple of Bollywood singers and dancers will join them.

This is the first time Roshan will be performing in the Netherlands. There will also be a greet-and-meet with the star. Roshan has handpicked his chartbusters since his debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), to which he will get jiggy with Fakhri and Leone.

Roshan has had a fantastic 2019 as he had two back-to-back successes, Super 30 and War. Both the films and characters were poles apart in their craftsmanship and demeanour, and only consolidated his versatility and prowess as a performer. Coming to the concert, the Jai Jai Shiv Shankar track has also become immensely popular and we expect Roshan to groove on that song too.

The actor is now gearing up for the remake of Satte Pe Satta with Farah Khan and starring Anushka Sharma as the female lead. As far as Leone is concerned, she's a diva and has multiple chartbusters to her credit, right from Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2) to Laila (Raees), and to see her sizzle on the stage would be a treat for her fans.

Lastly, Fakhri may not have starred in a big Bollywood film off late, she'll finally make an appearance on the stage and hopefully, should set it on fire. This seems to be a very unusual choice of actors and all we can say is- Three's a company!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates