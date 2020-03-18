Hrithik Roshan talks about his attachment to Koi Mil Gaya
Hrithik Roshan has an omnipotent presence in the Indian film cinema and the actor recently completed 20 glorious years in the industry. He has given Bollywood the gift of a huge variety of movies playing a vastly different role in every movie. Hrithik has done it all, action, drama and romance.
When asked if Hrithik ever felt difficult to disconnect from a film once it got released, the actor shared, "Only once, I think I felt that once in my career when I did Koi Mil Gaya. After I did Koi Mil gaya, I remember I felt extremely sad that I couldn't get to play Rohit again. But, then, of course, Krrish happened and Krrish 3 so I got to play him again and again."
He further added, "But I remember being very sad on the last day of KMG. No, it wasn't tears; it was a feeling of hollow, like a vacuum inside me. I think it was because I kind of played out my childhood and I got really attached to that guy. That's the only time when I felt that."
Hrithik Roshan had brilliantly played the role of Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya and set the stage for bringing sci-fi movies to India. The actor is loved and adored by all of the Indian film cinema and beyond international waters. He has made a deep impact and has left quite a crater in the heart of Indian film Cinema and its audience.
The actor had a phenomenal 2019 with his super hit movie Super 30 which received a lot of critical acclaim for his portrayal of Anand Kumar. Following Super 30, was WAR which was the highest grosser of 2019 and saw Hrithik undergo a tremendous transformation.
