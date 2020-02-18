Hrithik Roshan thanks fans for giving him warm welcome in Udaipur

Hrithik Roshan, the star of the millennium who has created a legacy with his varied craft and incredible performances was part of an event where he was seen interacting with hundreds of his fans. Hrithik was beyond amazed at the crowd that was cheering for him and he shared, "Thank you so much for such a warm welcome and I'm so happy to be back in Udaipur. I have come here after so many years, I shot for one of my films here. I'm very happy to be here and love you all and happy to be chatting with you all now."

When he found out that there were over 845 people waiting for him in the sun, Hrithik joined them so he could be closer to his fans and interact with them. Known for his humbleness and down to earth attitude, Hrithik has always reciprocated and appreciated all the love and gestures that have come across his way.

Hrithik has had a phenomenal 2019 with his hard-hitting performances in Super 30 and War. Both his roles have been etched in the hearts of their audiences and the fans are waiting eagerly to see their star on the big screen.

