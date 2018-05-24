Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma take 'Fitness Challenge', pass it to others

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma and others have taken up Fitness Challenge and nominated others to do so. This is an initiative to inspire India in staying fit



Tiger Shroff

Staying fit is the best way to enjoy life, and most of us will agree to it. Those who are still in a soup about enrolling yourself to the nearest workout station or stepping it up every day at the nearest park, here is a fitness challenge initiated by Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, which he eventually passes it on to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and sport stars Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal.

Hrithik Roshan accepted the challenge and posted a video of him cycling on the streets. One need not essentially hit the gym to remain fit. There are multiple alternatives to it. Virat posted a picture of doing planks and passed it to actress wife Anushka Sharma. She took up the challenge and posted a video of hers doing deadlift, and nominated Varun Dhawan.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

Tiger Shroff, who was picked up by his idol Hrithik, posted a video of him doing a somersault. He captioned the video as, "Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i'd like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward (sic)." Tiger is a die-hard fitness enthusiast and is trained in martial arts.

Well, let's watch out for Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan's Fitness post. On the other hand, Varun keeps uploading his workout videos every day for his film Kalank.

The Fitness Challenge movement has become a rage on social media, and is taking everyone by storm. We hope the motive of this initiative is achieved.

