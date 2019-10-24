Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor clicked at War success party

Restaurateurs Ryan and Keenan Tham hosted a bash for buddy director Siddharth Anand to celebrate the success of his film, War, at their Lower Parel gastropub. The film's stars Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff and special friend Disha Patani were present.

What caught our eye was Vaani's posture. It looks like she was in high spirits. She had every reason to be considering the movie's a hit. And Shroff's shoulder even came handy to rest on!

Check out a couple of photos below:

Vaani Kapoor poses with Disha Patani (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Vaani Kapoor opted for a printed slip dress while Disha Patani was chic in a pair of denims and a black off-shoulder top.

Also present at the celebration were Hrithik Roshan's parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan. Hrithik was stylish in a pair of jeans, a black t-shirt and a blue shirt.

War has been doing quite well at the box office since it released on October 11. War is a huge blockbuster and is now the 3rd film produced by Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 300 crore in India after Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] and Sultan [2016].

Director Siddharth Anand says, "It has been simply phenomenal to receive this kind of love and adulation from audiences. War was made with the hope to give India its biggest original action spectacle and the entire team is ecstatic to get the desired result at the box office. When you have two of the biggest action superstars in your film, you would want your film to over-deliver on audience expectations and make a big statement. We are overwhelmed that War has become a must-watch film for the entire country. It is a moment to treasure and celebrate for all of us."

