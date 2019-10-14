War becomes Hrithik Roshan's highest grosser in North America
Now, aiming at 300 crores, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer's total collection stood at Rs 257.75 crore including the Telugu and Tamil releases on Saturday
The film 'War' has minted USD 3.2 million in North America, making it Hrithik Roshan's highest-grossing film in the country. Breaking all the earlier records, the power-packed film has surpassed the 45-year-old actor's other flicks such as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' 'Bang Bang,' 'Super 30,' 'Jodha Akbar,' 'Krrish 3' and 'Agneepath," reported film critic Taran Adarsh.
"#War is #HrithikRoshan's highest grosser in North America [#USA + #Canada]... Total: $ 3.2 million [still running]... Crosses #ZNMD, #BangBang, #Super30, #JodhaaAkbar, #Krrish3, #Agneepath, and all other #Hrithik movies," he tweeted. In India, Hrithik and Tiger Shroff-starrer, action-drama continued its winning streak in its second week and successfully crossed the Rs 250 mark at the box office. The flick has become the 2019's second-highest grosser.
Now, aiming at 300 crores, the film's total collection stood at Rs 257.75 crore including the Telugu and Tamil releases on Saturday. However, the Hindi version recorded Rs 246 crore. The Friday collections stood at Rs 7.10 crore while Saturday witnessed a surge raking in over Rs 11 crore.
On its Day 11, the action-thriller crossed the lifetime business of Vicky Kaushal starrer, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' which hit big screens in January this year; and became this year's second-highest grosser, film critic Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.
'War', on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crores followed by Rs. 23.10 crores on second. The film has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.
The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were mobbed by fans on their way to an event celebrating the success of their film War in the city. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff looked dashing as always at the event celebrating the success of War. War, which released on October 2, has already raked in Rs 100 crore at the box office.
Tiger was stylish in a snug grey t-shirt paired with blue jeans and a pair of dark Wayfarers. Tiger plays the role of Hrithik's mentee in the actioner.
Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Kabir, an Army officer. He is pitted against Tiger Shroff in a massive showdown that is sure to get fans excited.
"I had been waiting to do an action entertainer for almost five years. My last film in this genre was Bang Bang [2014]. Also, I enjoy playing characters who are composed and intelligent. Such characters are hard to write, so I was happy when I found a script that matched my expectations," said Hrithik in a chat with mid-day.
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor cut a huge cake to celebrate War's success at the box office. Vaani looked pretty in a white dress paired with studded gladiator sandals.
Looks like the cast of War had quite a blast at the event. And why not, their film has crossed the 100 crore mark and deservedly so!
A sweet moment captured where Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan give each other a tight hug. Tiger has said many a time that he adores Hrithik and that the Jodha Akbar actor has been a big influence on him.
Tiger and Hrithik pose with Vaani Kapoor, who plays Hrithik's love interest in War. Speaking about her short screen time in the film, Vaani told mid-day, "That is because the film belongs to Tiger [Shroff] and Hrithik. I admit it's a small part, but my role is critical to the story. Also, screen time is not significant to one's acting prowess. A good actor will shine, no matter what."
Hrithik Roshan looked stylish as always in an all-black outfit - track pants, t-shirt and a shirt that the actor wore like a jacket.
Talking about working with Hrithik, Tiger said in a chat with IANS, "It was amazing - such an easy experience. He is such a good dancer, so he is equally good in action. Action is all about timing. Whenever we fought each other, our (action) sequences were complementing so well."
Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in the film Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It's an action-adventure film written and directed by Karan Malhotra.
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were clicked promoting and celebrating their film, War, in the suburbs of Mumbai. We have pictures
