Hrithik Roshan to make his web debut with S Shankar's sci-fi thriller?

Sources say Netflix may back Hrithik Roshan's sci-fi thriller, to be directed by S Shankar

Hrithik Roshan

Reports of Hrithik Roshan collaborating with filmmaker S Shankar on a sci-fi thriller have already piqued his fans' interest. Now, it has been heard that streaming giant Netflix has expressed interest in picking up the project as one of its originals.



S Shankar

A source close to the development reveals, "The team is currently working on the script of the underwater thriller. It is yet unclear whether it will be a movie or a series. In either case, Netflix has shown a keen interest in the idea." If the venture is bagged by the OTT platform, it will mark Roshan's debut in the web space.

The source adds that the makers are currently zeroing in on actors for the supporting cast. "Once the final draft is ready, Shankar will begin his recce for the shoot. The project is likely to roll in October and will be shot in a South-east Asian island." While Roshan remained unavailable, Netflix India refused to comment on the story.

