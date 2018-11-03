Hrithik Roshan to start shooting for Krrish 4 soon?

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shared the news on social media and wrote about how he overcame fears and uncertainties to become a superhero character

Hrithik Roshan

November 1 marked five years since the release of Krrish 3. Hrithik Roshan shared the news on social media and wrote about how he overcame fears and uncertainties to become a superhero character. He also revealed that work on the franchise's fourth outing is on.

The actor posted on his Instagram handle: "Do you ever feel terrified when you think about the distance between where you want to be and where you are? Krrish in many ways for me is the struggle, aspiration and endeavour of wanting to travel the length of that distance. When my dad thought of the idea of Krrish, the first thing I felt was doubt, uncertainty and incapable, I was simply afraid, and the second thing I felt was an absolute terror at the thought of not doing it because I was afraid. So we went ahead and took the fear along with us for the ride. What we lacked in budget, technology, specialization and resources, we made up in tenacity, teamwork, discipline and perseverance. Today, we are at the heels of yet another endeavour to shorten that distance with Krrish4; and I feel exactly the same fear as I felt all those years ago. And that is why I am reassured that we are on the right track.. #5yearsofKrrish3 #throwback #isjaaducomingback #missyouRohit [sic]

