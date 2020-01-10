Hrithik Roshan turns 46: Ex-wife Sussanne Khan calls him 'incredible man'
It's Hrithik Roshan's birthday today, The actor turned 46 on January 10, 2020 and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has an adorable message for him.
On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows. Sussanne on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a clip featuring Hrithik and their sons -- Hridhaan, Hrehaan Roshan.
She even dedicated the "War" actor with the "Best Daddy Award".
"Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know... #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020???? #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo," she captioned the clip.
Hrithik married Sussanne in December 2000 in a private ceremony in Bangalore. The two welcomed their first son Hrehaan in 2006 and their second son Hridhaan in 2008. They two separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the actioner "War", directed by Siddharth Anand. It also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
Circa 2000! Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai come together at a Diwali celebration organized by the Bombay Police late October 24, 2000. (Picture courtesy/AFP)
A September 2000 photo shows Hrithik Roshan, 26, with his girlfriend Sussanne Khan, 23, who is set to be married on December 20, 2000, in Bangalore. Police in the southern India town of Bangalore have enforced tight security for the impending marriage to be held at a luxury resort owned by the bride's film star father Sanjay Khan. (Picture courtesy/AFP)
In this picture, Hrithik Roshan is with ex-wife Sussanne Khan during their mehendi ceremony held at their residence. The duo tied the knot in 2000, and ended their 14 years of marriage in 2014. The duo, however, still shares a warm friendship with each other. (All pictures/mid-day archives and Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account)
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan at Zayed Khan's wedding. Sussanne and Hrithik have two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan and have maintained a cordial relationship even after their divorce.
Hrithik with father, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, on the sets of Hrithik's Bollywood debut Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Hrithik started working with his father as a child artist, and later, also bagged a few awards for his on-screen performances.
Hrithik Roshan, mother Pinky Roshan and Sussanne Khan with former US President Bill Clinton. This is from the younger days of his relationship with Sussanne Khan. The duo is also seen twinning in pastel colours for the event.
Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in conversation. Both Hrithik and Abhishek made their Bollywood debuts in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Refugee respectively. Hrithik and Abhishek have also shared screen space in a lot of movies, Dhoom 2 and Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon being a few of them.
Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were a hit on-screen couple, and they have also starred together in Yaadein, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.
Hrithik Roshan and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at a charity cricket match in 2000. It's not just this, the actor actively supports Dilkhush Special School for special needs children in Mumbai. Later in 2008, he donated a huge amount to Nanavati Hospital for the treatment of stammering children.
Hrithik Roshan and Sachin Tendulkar interacted with the media after the match. The actor, who has often been vocal about his stammering, has also set up a charity foundation in 2009 that aims to work for handicapped people. He donates to charity every month, and also believes that people should publicize their philanthropic work to set an example for others.
Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan during a friendly charity cricket match. It's not just this sport that Hrithik Roshan excels in! The Krrish actor has also played a football match for charity organised by Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, in 2014. The following year, he appeared with Sonam Kapoor in the music video for Dheere Dheere, whose profits were once again donated to charity.
Later that year, Hrithik Roshan became the Indian brand ambassador for UNICEF and the Global Goals campaign's World's Largest Lesson that aims to educate children in over 100 countries about the Sustainable Development Goals.
Pictured: Hrithik Roshan with children from an NGO at Film City.
Hrithik Roshan with veteran actress Rekha who played his on-screen mother in Koi... Mil Gaya Krrish and Krrish 3. While Koi... Mil Gaya had Preity Zinta in the main lead, the audience saw Priyanka Chopra in Krrish and Krrish 3.
Hrithik Roshan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Hrithik and Aishwarya starred together in Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and Guzaarish.
Hrithik Roshan in conversation with filmmaker Subhash Ghai who directed him in Yaadein. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri, Rati Agnihotri, to name a few.
Hrithik Roshan, mother Pinky Roshan and father Rakesh Roshan with Simi Garewal on the sets of her chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.
Hrithik Roshan and wife Sussanne Khan were also special guests on an episode of Simi Garewal's show.
Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space in the 2001 blockbuster Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Hrithik Roshan and Riteish Deshmukh were seen sharing a laugh at an event held in the early 2000s.
Hrithik Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Very few know that Bebo Kareena was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, but was later dropped from the film.
Director Vikram Bhatt briefing Hrithik Roshan during a film shoot.
Hrithik Roshan and Sachin Tendulkar at an event.
Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in conversation at an event.
Hrithik Roshan with Salman Khan. Hrithik has credited Salman for helping him build up his physique.
Hrithik Roshan with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel and Farah Khan Ali.
Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Saavari Nair, Sussanne Khan, and Sameer Nair.
We wish the Greek God of Bollywood a very happy birthday!
