Hrithik Roshan: Will start work on Krrish 4 soon

The first film, Koi... Mil Gaya, directed by Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). In 2017, Hrithik decided to revive the super-hit franchise. The War actor said he is curious about taking forward the series, which was put on the back-burner owing to his father's ill health. In January, Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat.

"Right after War, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more," Roshan told PTI. Speculations are rife that the actor's next film will be the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 superhit Satte Pe Satta. The actor earlier featured in the 2012 remake of Bachchan's Agneepath.

"Agneepath is dear to me. It was a tough one but it worked out. Satte Pe Satta is something I am considering but it is not official," Roshan said.

Filmmaker Farah Khan is set to helm the remake, which will be produced by Rohit Shetty. The 1982 film, directed by Raj Sippy, was adapted from the American musical, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The film featured Bachchan as the eldest of seven brothers living on a farm, with Hema Malini as the female lead.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates