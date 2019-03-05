Hrithik Roshan wishes fans for MahaShivratri

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish fans on MahaShivratri, tweeple desire to see him play Lord Shiva on screen

Hrithik Roshan

On the auspicious occasion of MahaShivratri, Actor Hrithik Roshan wished his fans by a sharing post on twitter. Immediately after the actor tweeted several of his fans tweeted expressing their desire to witness the Superstar essay Lord Shiva because he according to the netizens is perceived as the perfect choice for the role.

à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤°à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤­ à¤ à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ ð — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 4, 2019

Apart from the ripped and toned body, Hrithik Roshan also fits the bill perfectly to incorporate a tandav sequence owing to his impeccable dancing skills. The handsome hunk of Bollywood is not only loved for his good looks but also his impeccable dancing skills.

Over the years Hrithik Roshan has been touted as one of the most desirable Asian men by various international magazines and polls. Touted as one of the sexiest men in the world, Hrithik Roshan enjoys a crazy fan following amongst girls as well as proves to be an inspiration for the guys across quarters.

Hrithik Roshan has always treated his fans with style goals in his glamorous avatars. For

his film 'Super 30' the actor slipped into a small town character sporting a rugged look with messy hair. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Super 30 where he will be seen playing the maths teacher Anand Kumar.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan is a rockstar in making, watch video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates