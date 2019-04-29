Hrithik Roshan works out with his team, spreads fitness vibe

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and his team do functional and weights workout. He keeps a tab of their progress before and after the workout and monitors the same once the outdoor schedule is over- making him the leader we all need

Hrithik Roshan with his team.

Hrithik Roshan is regarded as one of the sexiest men alive in the world. The handsome actor, who follows a strict diet and workout to maintain his chiselled body has now started to work out with his team and keeps a tab on their fitness levels.

Hrithik is very particular about his workout and tries his best to not mess up with his routine. His team took motivation from him and recently, started working out with him. They maintain a routine, especially during the outdoor schedules when shooting for a film.

Together, they do functional and weights workout. He keeps a tab of their progress before and after the workout and monitors the same once the outdoor schedule is over- making him the leader we all need!

Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics with his versatile portrayal of varied roles in his movies. He is now all set to cast a spell on the audience as he gears up for his upcoming movie Super 30. Currently, the actor is shooting for another project with co-star Tiger Shroff.

The actor's team has been with him since 12-13 years now and they all share a bond like a family.

Hrithik has always been a fitness enthusiast. He gives his team targets and tries his best to make them all achieve it. He has ensured that they all have and carry the necessary workout gears with them (clothes and shoes) for the outdoor schedules.

The actor is being an example for many around the world with his unique techniques. Finding a way through physical endurance and emerging victorious with it all. He has not only made fitness a part of his routine but fair to say, his life.

Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students for the competitive exam of IIT-JEE. The film is all set to release on 26th July 2019.

