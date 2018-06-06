Hrithik Roshan's 18-year long record finally broken by Avengers

Superstar Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai held the record of highest occupancy in India for 18 years until the Marvel's Avengers broke the record recently.



Hritik Roshan

After maintaining a record for 18 years, Hrithik Roshan's record finally stands beaten by Hollywood Superhero Blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.



Superstar Hrithik Roshan 's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai held the record of highest occupancy in India for 18 years until the Marvel's Avengers broke the record recently.



Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar hai released 18 years ago and gave Bollywood an overnight Superstar named Hrithik Roshan.





The release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai witnessed a never seen before mass hysteria for a debutant actor.



While Rakesh Roshan gave audience Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, the world received one of the most loved Superstars ever.





Hrithik Roshan turned into a sensation in no time with the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.



On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping for his first ever biopic based on the life of mathematics genius Anand Kumar, after which the actor will be seen in an action-thriller with Tiger Shroff. The actor also will ring in the fourth franchise of the Superhero flick 'Krrish'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever