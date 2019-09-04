Hrithik Roshan's candid confession on Super 30!

Hrithik Roshan is currently riding high on the success of his last film Super 30. The film is inspired by Anand Kumar - a mathematician from Bihar, whose struggles to educate downtrodden children. The film worked well at the box office and also touched the viewers' hearts. Hrithik is elated with the success of Super 30, which had him learn the Bihari accent to get into the skin of the character.

After receiving outstanding responses from all across for his performance and for the film he shares, "Taking up Super 30 was indeed a difficult decision for me. It’s not like I’ve had back-to-back blockbusters to take on a film like this, which is not in the commercial realm. It’s not a mainstream film. So, when I heard the script, it seemed a difficult call to take. It was a big risk. But I’m a curious soul. I wanted to take on this adventure and do something that pulled my heart strings. Mentally, the calculation didn’t seem to be a commercially viable one. But my heart wanted to do it. I wanted to find out what would happen if I did it. Doing the film, I learnt a lot of things. Like it’s important to follow your heart rather than box-office calculations. I felt strongly about this film. I was guided by my instincts. I’m extremely happy I took that call to do it."

Super 30 also featured Mrunal Thakur with an additional cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish Sandhu and Amit Srivastava who have delivered stellar performances.

After portraying a de-glam look in the biopic of Patna based maths teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik will be seen in an high-octane action avatar in War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is an out-and-out action film, a visual treat for action-film lovers. Fans would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off some never-seen-before action sequences as they try to beat each other. Hrithik, Tiger, along with Vaani Kapoor will be seen fighting each other in seven different countries and 15 world cities.

Last week, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle to share a video from the film's wrap-up celebration.

He captioned the image: "I still have a day shoot left. But since everyone started celebrating the wrap, here's half confused me joining in the fun. I just hope they remember that the last scene is still left. What I'm going to miss most is working with you Tiger Shroff. Everybody else, enjoy the party and see you at work day after."

The film which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, it will see both the actors pitted against each other in a massive showdown. War which is produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

